Houston high school students inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris' historic inauguration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Kamala Harris was sworn in, she became the first woman, and first Black and South Asian person, to serve as vice president.

Young minority girls and women across Houston were watching.

"Right now I'm the senior class president at my school and it's just opening a new door to me," said 17-year-old Saige McCann. "I feel like I could be vice president. I could be president right now. It's possible."

"She's a symbol," explained 18-year-old Maxine Mooring. "I want to be a surgeon when I get older, and to see someone who is the same color as me and the same gender as me in office, it's just, 'Wow.'"

The girls we met with were too young to vote in November. But many say they have been paying more attention to politics this year than ever before.

"It's hard for me to ignore politics when it's changing and affecting my life on a daily basis," explained 18-year-old Kyla McGinnis.

"Because I wasn't super involved before, I think this was a great year to really get people involved," said 18-year-old Autumn Sinegal. "It shows young women that, 'I'm worthy and I can do whatever I want to do. And I can do whatever anyone else can do, regardless of what color, what race, or anything.'"

