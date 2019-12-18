Border Patrol K9 agent killed while trying to detain suspect in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A Border Patrol K9 agent was shot and killed while trying to detain a suspect.

Bulder, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot to death by the 62-year-old suspect while executing a search warrant on Tuesday. During the incident, agents shot back and killed the suspect.

Bulder had been with Border Patrol's tactical unit for about a year. He is the sixth police K9 killed in the line of duty this year.

According to Border Patrol, Bulder will be given a burial with full honors.



