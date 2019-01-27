Bexar County K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

The 5-year-old K-9 was killed, but not before helping to take down an armed suspect.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 was killed, but not before helping to take down an armed suspect.

Matthew Reyes Mireles, 38, led authorities from several counties and DPS Troopers on a police chase Friday night. Once he was out of his vehicle, he shot at officers.

Deputies made the decision to send in a K-9 named Chucky. The dog grabbed hold of Mireles as he opened fire.

"Unfortunately that suspect fired several shots at Chucky. He was struck and died there on the scene," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Officers shot Mireles. He survived and is charged with attempted capital murder.

The Bexar County Sheriff says Chucky will receive full honors at his funeral. Chucky was 5-years-old.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9officer involved shootingdoganimal newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend, sheriff says
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse
Bodycam shows firefighters rescue puppies from fire
Show More
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Video shows men with guns threatening Chicago officers
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
More News