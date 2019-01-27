A Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 was killed, but not before helping to take down an armed suspect.Matthew Reyes Mireles, 38, led authorities from several counties and DPS Troopers on a police chase Friday night. Once he was out of his vehicle, he shot at officers.Deputies made the decision to send in a K-9 named Chucky. The dog grabbed hold of Mireles as he opened fire."Unfortunately that suspect fired several shots at Chucky. He was struck and died there on the scene," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.Officers shot Mireles. He survived and is charged with attempted capital murder.The Bexar County Sheriff says Chucky will receive full honors at his funeral. Chucky was 5-years-old.