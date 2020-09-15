Connecticut teen called a hero after saving mother, three children from burning car

WATERBURY, Conn. -- A Connecticut teen is being hailed a hero after saving the lives of four people trapped inside a burning vehicle. Three of them were small children.

When the car became engulfed in flames there was even a 1-year-old inside.

But one thing prevented a tragedy -- and his name is Justin Gavin.

"Life is too short, so I just thought if that was me in that situation, I would want someone to help me so I definitely did what I can do," he said.

The 18-year-old was walking down a street in Waterbury when a flaming car rolled to a stop.

A young woman was driving with three kids in the back seat.

Justin was terrified but rushed to help anyway.

"I was scared because I didn't know whether the car was going to blow up in that instant," he said. "I grabbed the baby and the two little girls out of the car and I helped her out of the car."

The driver told police Justin saved all of their lives.

Hours after the dramatic rescue, the police chief presented Justin with a challenge coin -- one of the city's highest honors.

"It's just to acknowledge this heroic act that you conducted today and just a token of my appreciation for you being a great member of this community," Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

"The police chief told me whenever I feel like I need some courage or some type of way like brave or something like that always just look back at the coin and think of that day," Justin said.

