juneteenth

Galveston City Council establishes Juneteenth as city holiday in unanimous vote

EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston: This is where Juneteenth began

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Juneteenth will now be recognized as a city holiday in Galveston after a unanimous vote on June 2 by the city council.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce the freedom of all slaves with the reading and enforcement of General Order No. 3. But it happened more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Slaveowners in Texas had refused to acknowledge the proclamation, and few Union soldiers were in the state to enforce it.

Texas was also the last state to receive the news that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished. Lincoln was assassinated two months before Juneteenth.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday.

"Juneteenth is such an important day in our city's history. Today in our community, it teaches the lessons of freedom and absolute equality. I am proud to be a part of the City of Galveston in recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday," Councilman William Schuster said.

Because it falls on a Saturday this year, it will be observed as a city holiday the Friday before, on June 18. That means city facilities will be closed and will resume normal operations on Monday.


Several Juneteenth events are planned in Galveston.


  • The Juneteenth Legacy Project will dedicate its public art installation "Absolute Equality" on June 19 at 11:30 a.m. The public ceremony will feature special guests, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D - Houston), who are co-authoring legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
  • The Juneteenth parade will begin at 1 p.m. This year, the parade will begin at 26th and Ball and travel west on Ball to 41st Street, ending at Wright Cuney Park, where a picnic will follow the parade. Line up will begin at 11 a.m. on 26th Street between Ball and Postoffice.


Celebrating Juneteenth: Five things to know about the holiday

Juneteenth is a portmanteau of "June" and "Nineteenth," the date of its celebration.

Last year, multiple American companies, including Twitter, Square, and Nike announced plans to make Juneteenth an annual official paid company holiday.

The video above is from a previous report on how Galveston celebrated Juneteenth in 2020.

How Former Texas Rep. Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
EMBED More News Videos

Rep. Edwards was known for educating the community on Juneteenth and why it's such an important holiday.



Woman convinces employer to make Juneteenth permanent paid holiday
EMBED More News Videos

Kamaria Morris successfully convinced her employer to make Juneteenth a permanent paid holiday.



Push to make Juneteenth a national holiday gaining support
EMBED More News Videos

As Juneteenth nears and national protests against racism continue, the push to make Juneteenth a national holiday is gaining more support by the day.



92-year-old walks through Galveston to make Juneteenth a national holiday
EMBED More News Videos

Elderly woman wants Juneteenth as a national holiday

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestontexas politicstexas newsslaveryhistoryblack historytexasjuneteenth
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Opal Lee's Juneteenth dream came true, but she isn't done
Opal Lee, grandmother of Juneteenth, honored in Texas Senate
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Memoir 'On Juneteenth' reflects on life in segregated Conroe
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News