How south-east Texas will celebrate Juneteenth this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are many celebratory events scheduled for next week, all leading up to the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on Friday, June 19.A ceremony of 150 people is planned for Galveston on Monday. The organizer of the event, Doug Matthews, will talk about the history of the anniversary and the significance of this year's event amid all the civil injustices happening in the U.S.This is the first year people will celebrate without Al Edwards, the former state representative whose bill created the holiday.On Tuesday, the Galveston Historical Foundation will open their archives and share photos to that help explain Juneteenth's history.The 41st annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth celebration will take place Friday starting at 10 a.m. A group of individuals will be handing food to senior citizens at a nearby community center.Mayor Sylvester Turner said the Confederate statues in the area will be removed on Friday. They will be transported instead to the Houston Museum of African American Culture and the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site.