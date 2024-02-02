Houston dinner event recognizes Black history and Julia Child's legacy

Some of Houston's world-class chefs gather for a special dinner event on Feb. 8., commemorating the lasting legacy of cooking legend Julia Child alongside the vast landscape of America's culinary heritage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is hosting the first event in a cross-country series celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Julia Child Award.

It acknowledges trailblazers who have made a significant contribution to American cuisine. Food journalist Toni Tipton-Martin lives in Houston and won the award in 2021 for her work. Through her efforts, exposing rare Black cookbooks and recipes have shaped the way we all eat and drink.

The 10th anniversary celebration is taking the form of a dinner series. Tipton-Martin is co-chairing the inaugural dinner on Feb. 8 at the El Dorado Ballroom, which is also a venue rich in Black history. She said the event weaves together a child's impact on food, Black history, and the best of Houston's food scene.

"We are known here as a top food city, but this is another whole level. African-Americans often don't get the recognition we deserve in the food world. If we do, it's often marginalized or there's some kind of very narrowing of our work. Here, we are going to the centerpiece," Tipton-Martin said.

Local chefs Chris Williams, Chris Shepherd, and Aaron Bludorn curated the menu. Tickets are available until Sunday, Feb. 4th. The series will raise critical funds for the Smithsonian Food History Project at the National Museum of American History.

