child abuse

Man admits to abusing 5-year-old girl who is legally blind in result of her injuries

EMBED <>More Videos

Child abuse cases down in Houston may be a bad sign, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was arrested and charged on Wednesday for violently abusing a 5-year-old girl in July 2020, records show.

The video above is from a report in 2020 about child abuse cases in Houston.

Juan Uriostigui admitted to striking a 5-year-old girl multiple times with a belt, his hands, his fists, and a coat hanger.

The child alleged other abuse including being forced to eat out of a dog bowl, being forced to hold her hands above her head for extended periods of time, and being prohibited from eating regular food, records show.

Charging documents also state that the child suffered bilateral subdural hematomas, hemoperitoneum, hematuria, multiple bruising, and left side retinal hemorrhaging, and is now legally blind as a result of her injuries.

The 28-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond, records show.

SEE ALSO: Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old boy with autism
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusechildren's healthchild protective servicesabusechild injuredchild neglectviolencechild endangerment
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old
Boy with special needs had signs of abuse for months, parents say
6-year-old boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
TOP STORIES
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Indicted Harris County staffers, DA at odds over bond conditions
Chase suspect arrested after short foot pursuit in SW Houston field
President Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
18-year-old arrested in connection with Heights HS shooting
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Skeletal remains found under floorboards by home remodelers, HPD says
Show More
Investigation underway Abbott's use of federal funds in border mission
TX county's schools forced to close amid search for convicted murderer
Driver dead in road rage shooting may have been aggressor, police say
Popular immersive arts exhibit will open 'portal' to Houston in 2024
Small chance for a big storm Saturday, lunar eclipse Sunday
More TOP STORIES News