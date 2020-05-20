child abuse

Child abuse cases down in Houston, but here's why experts say that's a bad sign

By Raven Ambers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The number of reported child abuse cases in Texas is still down compared to this time last year, but officials said the numbers are likely to increase as social distancing guidelines become more relaxed.

"Children are probably going to be going back to school. They're going to be going to camp or have more contact with the outside world, and typically in the past, that's when we have seen an increase in the reporting of child abuse," said Estella Olguin, a spokesperson for Harris County Protective Services.

Aside from police, she said educators and doctors typically report abuse and neglect the most, followed by family, friends and case workers.

"One thing that we have seen, is the number of current reported cases has gone down. Unfortunately, what we know is that COVID-19 did not stop child abuse," Olguin said. "The children are suffering in isolation."

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), there were around 23,000 calls made to the Texas Abuse Hotline in April compared to 31,000 calls made in April 2019. In March, around 27,000 calls were made to report abuse compared to 28,000 calls made in March 2019.

"It's definitely a concern when those people who are trained to see those changes and see any type of clues of anything going on aren't able to see those children," said Tiffani Butler, a spokesperson for Texas DFPS.

She recommends that adults stay vigilant when checking in on children and their parents and pay attention to changes in behavior.

"Even if they're just calling to check up on the family, they can ask to talk to the children. I know a lot of people are FaceTiming with their family. They can asked to see the children and ask how they're doing," Butler said. "If you definitely noticed that they're kind of withdrawn or definitely if you notice any bruises, you definitely want to report it."

You can report abuse by calling 1-800-252-5400 or visiting txabusehotline.org.

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonchild abuseabusecoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in grandma's shed
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
Man accused of putting dog leash on stepson charged again
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman claims self-defense after shooting boyfriend to death
Cheerleader bit by Copperhead snake while practicing in yard
$30M fund to cover costs for Harris Co. families approved
Suspect in Pizza Hut shooting kills himself
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Dr. Peter Hotez says we need to do better at wearing masks
Woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub
Show More
Attorneys help hundreds fight evictions under CARES Act
Heat index tops 100 Wednesday, storms expected this weekend
Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during pandemic, judge says
New relief program will help you pay your electricity bill
Here are money saving tips on Internet streaming services
More TOP STORIES News