51-year-old husband goes from person of interest to prime suspect in wife's stabbing death

Nearly a month after Veronica Elizalde was found stabbed to death, police have named her husband as a person of interest and would like to question him.

Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo is charged with murder in the Aug. 7, 2023, death of his wife, Veronica Elizalde.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search for a person of interest in a wife's deadly stabbing has now turned into a hunt for a murder suspect.

The Houston Police Department announced Thursday that Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo, who was identified as a person of interest in the killing of a woman on Airport Boulevard, is now the main suspect. The 51-year-old was charged with murder in the 337th State District Court. He remains on the run.

Back on Aug. 7, 50-year-old Veronica Elizalde she was found with multiple stab wounds inside a home, where she was pronounced dead.

HPD did not disclose how it connected Trillo-Calvo to his wife's death. With 38 days already passed without an arrest, police said they believe he may be in Mexico.

Anyone with information on Trillo-Calvo's whereabouts or the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

