The Houston Police Department began investigating a woman's death on Airport Boulevard near Fauna Street on Monday.

Woman's husband wanted for questioning in her death in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Veronica Elizalde, 50, was stabbed to death on Aug. 7. Since her death, authorities have been searching for the suspect involved. Now, nearly a month later, police have released a name and photos of a man deemed a person of interest in her case.

The video above is from a previous report.

Police said they want to question 50-year-old Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo in his wife's death.

On the day of the crime, HPD officers responded to a home in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard. Officers said they found Elizalde with multiple stab wounds.

Naming Trillo-Calvo a person of interest does not mean he is charged in the case. But police said they have not seen him since the stabbing incident.

Police said he is known to travel to San Antonio.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 and refer to case No. 112355523.