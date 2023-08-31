'It's just a great opportunity': Rice QB to make history for Owls' season opener vs. Texas

History in the making! Rice University transfer quarterback JT Daniels will be the first college player to start three games vs. the University of Texas for three different teams when the Owls play their season opener this Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Opening week in college football is always special, no matter how many times you've been a part of it. On Saturday, when Rice plays at Texas, one Owls player is set to be part of his sixth season opener.

Rice transfer quarterback JT Daniels started his career at the University of Southern California where he spent two seasons after becoming just the second true freshman in USC history to start at QB in a season opener. He then transferred to Georgia for two years where he was part of the Bulldogs' 2021 national championship team. Last season, JT was West Virginia's starting quarterback.

He now takes over at Rice, where he has been voted a team captain for the 2023 season. Due to an injury in 2019 and the COVID season of 2020, 2023 will be JT's sixth year of college eligibility.

When he opens his Rice tenure at Texas, Daniels is believed to be the first college player to ever start three games at Texas for three different teams. He also played in Austin for USC in '18 and West Virginia in '22.

"It's just a great opportunity," Daniels said of Saturday's season opener at Texas. "It's one of the coolest stadiums there is. They get loud, they get rocking and have a great time. Take a moment when you run out of the tunnel and appreciate getting the opportunity to that. How many people dream of that opportunity?"

"You look back at what he's done every time he's gone there, the moment was never too big for him," Rice head football coach Mike Bloomgren said of his sixth-year QB. "I look at the guy he is today, the player he is today - I just can't imagine he's played better than he's playing now at any of those prior spots."

Daniels' team lost both of his prior starts at Darrel K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, with USC falling to Texas 37-14 and West Virginia being defeated 38-20.

