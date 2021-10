Boy walking home from school attacked by loose dog in north Harris County, authorities say

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 22300 block of Tree House Lane. A juvenile male was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog.

The juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital via EMS.

Investigation continues. Animal Control is on scene. pic.twitter.com/dCEEnhITok — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 26, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos A home surveillance camera captured what neighbors described as a brutal attack by two loose and aggressive dogs who cornered a man out on his morning walk in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boy has been hospitalized after authorities say he was attacked by a dog while walking home from school.Deputies responded to the call at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 22300 block of Tree House Lane. They learned the boy was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog.The boy was sent to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.An investigation into the incident is underway.This was the second dog attack in just a matter of hours. A man out for a morning walk in northwest Harris County was attacked by two dogs . He was rescued by neighbors and flown to a hospital in critical condition.