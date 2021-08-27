Boy walking home from school attacked by loose dog in north Harris County, authorities say

Deputies responded to the call at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 22300 block of Tree House Lane. They learned the boy was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog.
The boy was sent to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 22300 block of Tree House Lane. A juvenile male was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose dog.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 26, 2021
The juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital via EMS.
Investigation continues. Animal Control is on scene. pic.twitter.com/dCEEnhITok
This was the second dog attack in just a matter of hours. A man out for a morning walk in northwest Harris County was attacked by two dogs. He was rescued by neighbors and flown to a hospital in critical condition.