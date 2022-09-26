3-year-old boy dies days after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

Prosecutors said the child's aunt's charges could be upgraded following his death.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said Monday morning it's up to the state's attorney's office to upgrade charges in the case of a young boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and later died.

Police said the 3-year-old boy's aunt pushed him into the lake at Navy Pier last Monday.

Family members said Josiah Brown died Sunday.

Victoria Moreno, 34, Josiah's aunt, currently faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said Moreno's charges could be upgraded following Brown's death.

Investigators said Josiah was walking with Moreno on a path next to the lake when she pushed him in. Authorities also said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Josiah's family described the little boy as a "bundle of joy" who was "full of energy" and "loved his dad."

Moreno's bond was denied by a judge, and she is to have no contact with Brown's family.

