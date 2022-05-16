Bound robbery victim managed to escape suspect who drove him 25 miles away from home, HPD says

Here is a recent photo of Joshua Deloach. #HouNEws 2/2 pic.twitter.com/DM8zVIwKtI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was about 25 miles away from home when police say he managed to escape the person who earlier pointed a gun at him in his own kitchen.The latter moment was captured on a home security camera, which proved vital for Houston police to appeal to the public to find 29-year-old Joshua DeLoach, who is accused of robbing and kidnapping his roommate late at night on May 8 in the 300 block of Eado Park Circle.In the 31-second footage, which was released for the first time Monday, a man wearing all black is seen walking into the frame with a bag. He then puts down the bag and pulls out a handgun, pointing it at someone who is off-camera but can be heard."Get down," the armed man tells the person, before repeatedly telling him to be "on your knees."The person off-frame is then heard pleading with the armed man."Bro...what's the issue?" the person asks.The armed suspect then informs the victim that he's not fooling around before walking toward him at the end of the clip.An HPD news release describes the rest of the ordeal the victim went through, which included the suspect forcing him to open his personal safe, as well as forcing him to make money transfers through two mobile payment service accounts.The suspect then forced the victim into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet, police said. The victim was then driven several miles away when police say the suspect parked the vehicle and told the victim not to move.Fortunately for the victim, he managed to escape the vehicle and flag down a witness for help, police said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was the first to respond to the victim who was located in the area of Jones Road and FM-1960.The victim, who had just minor injuries to his wrists, identified the suspect as DeLoach, telling investigators that he recently asked the suspect to move out of the Eado Park Circle home before the robbery.As of Monday afternoon, DeLoach is not in custody for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.Police urged anyone who has seen DeLoach to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).