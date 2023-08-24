Josh Jones traded to Houston Texans in a homecoming acquisition involving Arizona, ESPN reports

The 26-year-old, who's a Richmond native, was drafted in the third round in 2020.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals made a trade on Thursday - relax, this isn't March 2020.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports offensive lineman Josh Jones is heading over to Houston along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

The video above is from an April 2020 report on Jones ahead of the draft that year.

Jones, 26, is playing on an expiring rookie deal that he signed after Arizona selected him 72nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started in 21 games out of 47 that he appeared in.

But aside from the depth that the Texans added, especially with tackle Tytus Howard on the shelf for Week 1, the trade paved the way for a homecoming.

Jones is a Richmond native and graduate of George Bush High School, where he was a three-star recruit. He also played for the University of Houston Cougars football program.

At UH, Jones redshirted his 2015 season but went on to play from 2016 to 2019.

Jones is listed at 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 219 pounds. He's expected to start at right tackle opposite left tackle Laremy Tunsil and in place of Howard to start the season, all in an effort to protect rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.