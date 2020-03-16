Sports

Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, sources told ESPN.

In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Johnson reacted to the trade on Twitter Monday afternoon expressing his excitement to join the Texans.



Hopkins also took to Twitter to thank his fans in Texas and said, "The city of Houston will forever be loved."



The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.

The trade is still being finalized.


