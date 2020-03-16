Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well and my teammates served me well. The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020

Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick.



Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, sources told ESPN. According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide. The trade is still being finalized.