Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Johnson reacted to the trade on Twitter Monday afternoon expressing his excitement to join the Texans.
LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020
Hopkins also took to Twitter to thank his fans in Texas and said, "The city of Houston will forever be loved."
The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well and my teammates served me well. The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!!— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020
The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.
According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.
The trade is still being finalized.
Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
