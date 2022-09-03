ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover reunites with baby boy delivered after helping his mom get to EMS

Even in the midst of disaster, Hurricane Harvey offered some uplifting news. ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover revisits the mom whom he helped as she went into labor. He's also introduced to the child born from that ordeal.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During Hurricane Harvey, it was all hands on deck. Everybody helping everybody, and that included ABC13's reporters.

While covering the deadly flood, ABC13 stumbled upon a young woman, trapped inside her home in flood waters and in labor.

ABC13 helped Shae Adeyemi get to EMS just in time to have her baby boy, who is now 5 years old and headed to kindergarten.

SEE ALSO: "Completely devastated": Kingwood residents look back 5 years after Hurricane Harvey made landfall

It's a big day for Joseph Rose, who everybody calls Joe Joe.

He's getting ready for his first day of school, and you can tell little Joe Joe is not a morning person.

"Come on, wake it up. Get your backpack," Adeyemi said.

He's in his own little 5-year-old world, without a care in the world. It's certainly different than how he came into this world.

SEE ALSO: 5 years after Hurricane Harvey, some Houstonians are still recovering, UH report says

"We're getting this information right now. A woman is in labor," said Art Rason and Melanie Lawson, anchoring the storm coverage.

In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey swept through. Anchor Chauncy Glover was reporting in the flooded Fifth Ward on a boat.

People were trapped in their homes, in dire need. Glover's reports turned into rescue efforts. With the boat full, the crew was headed to higher ground when suddenly they heard Latoya Rose screaming.

"The water was over my stomach at that point," Rose said. "We was out there trying to spot anybody. We seen people. They saw us, but people wouldn't stop. Y'all were the first people that stopped for us."

SEE ALSO: 'Our life was here': Meyerland residents who stayed to rebuild after Harvey find hope 5 years later

Her daughter, Adeyemi, 19 at the time, was in labor. Shocking because the family didn't even know she was pregnant.

"We had our suspicions. We thought that because, as you can see, she wasn't big. She was very small," Rose said.

The ABC13 crew put Adeyemi on a chair, waded through flood waters, and got her out of the house.

"I just need you to keep breathing," Chauncy told Shae.

"I'm like, 'If you don't shut up, I am breathing,'" Adeyemi said.

ABC13 got Adeyemi to an ambulance, and EMS officials got to St. Francis in the nick of time. Joe Joe was born right as the ambulance pulled up.

"Thank God y'all were there because there's no telling what could've happened," Rose said.

SEE ALSO: Dickinson rebuild ongoing 5 years after Hurricane Harvey flooded nearly every area of the city

Five years later, Joe Joe is starting kindergarten.

"I love toys. Spiderman and Batman are my favorite," Joe Joe said.

He was a blessing in the middle of a brutal storm.

"It was a hectic time. I was so scared, but we made it, and we're here," said Adeyemi.

For news updates, follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.