Family demands answers after son found shot to death, burned in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston family is demanding answers after 24-year-old Joseph Olguin was found dead on June 27.

Monday, Olguin's family joined a crowd to march at the very location where he was found murdered. They say they've been left in the dark about his death.

According to family, the 24-year-old father of one was simply trying to help a friend pick up a car the night he never returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Burned body found next to north Houston dumpster
Firefighters were originally called for a trash fire when they made the grim discovery Saturday morning.



He was found shot twice next to a dumpster in the 4800 block of Moore Street near Cavalcade. His body was burned, police say.

"Nothing, nothing at all," his mother Gloria Herrera said about what they've been told by authorities regarding Olguin's death.

She says she is desperate for answers.

"He didn't have any enemies, he didn't have anyone who would come and do this," another family member said.

"My son being a loving person, because that's who he was. Always helping, always giving, always just being there for anybody," his mother recalled "And doesn't come home because he helped a friend, or tried to at least."

Anyone with information on who may have killed Olguin is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

