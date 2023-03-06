Detectives said they identified Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, as the suspect involved in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Johnson, who was found shot to death on Thursday.

Houston man wanted by police after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in Palestine, TX, officials say

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is wanted for murder in Palestine, Texas, after his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend was found dead inside a home, police said.

On Thursday, at 10 p.m., officers with the Palestine Police Department were called to a home about a shooting in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street in east Texas.

When officials arrived, a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officials said she was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The victim was later identified as Brittany Johnson, police said.

As the investigation continued, police identified the suspect, Cole, from Houston, as the victim's ex-boyfriend, officials said.

An arrest warrant for a murder charge was obtained for Cole, issued by the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

As of Sunday, March 5, Cole's whereabouts remain unknown as police search for him.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.