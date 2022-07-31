15-year-old receives surprise prosthetic running foot at mobility clinic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was surprised with an Ossur running foot at a clinic for people with limb loss and limb difference on Sunday.

Over 20 people with lower-limb loss and limb difference gathered at Robert L. Waltrip Indoor Training Center at Rice University for the Ossur and Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Running and Mobility Clinic, the clinic board said.

The mobility clinic, offered at no cost to residents of all ages and abilities with lower-limb loss and limb difference, is intended to help them enhance their physical conditioning and participate in fun fitness and mobility drills.

The clinic began at 8:45 a.m. with a special surprise presentation of an Ossur Cheetah Xceed sports foot to Joseph Alvarado.

At age 1, Alvarado contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection that resulted in the amputation of his left leg above the knee and multiple fingertips, the clinic board said.

Alvarado enjoys playing soccer and basketball, and his new prosthetic foot will help him keep up with these high-impact activities.

The clinic had many guests, including Ossur ambassador and Paralympic triathletes Jamie Brown and Eric McElvenny, as well as CAF and Ossur ambassadors Travis Ricks and James Dixon.