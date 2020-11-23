Man accused of shooting Liberty Co. woman found in burning car now in custody

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting a woman who was found in a burning car, and chaining another woman to a bed inside a nearby home, is now in custody, Liberty County deputies said.In an update issued on Monday, authorities said Jose Marin Soriano was arrested by border patrol on Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.Cpt. Billy Knox with LCSO said Soriano is currently being held by the sheriff's department in San Diego. He's waiting for extradition back to Texas.The woman who had been found chained in Plum Grove called 911 in September. She told investigators she worked as a maid for Soriano and that she and another maid went to his house after Soriano said he had revealing photos of her friend.When authorities arrived, the woman said Soriano held them at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. She was found chained to a bed.She said her friend tried to get away but crashed during the escape.Soriano was charged with capital murder. He'll be placed in the Liberty County Jail upon his arrival where he will be held for trial.