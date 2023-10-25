Free movie screening highlights story of a migrant farm worker making it to space

The University of Houston is showcasing a free movie inspired by Jose Hernandez's life, who went from being a migrant farm worker to an astronaut.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The story of a man who was the first migrant farm worker to make it to space is captivating many - even making it to the big screen.

The movie "A Million Miles Away" is inspired by José Hernandez's life and is already out, but a screening is happening on Friday.

It tells the story of a young boy who went from picking vegetables with his migrant family to becoming an astronaut and making it to space.

Hernandez remembers watching Gene Cernan walk on the moon as a young boy, and he wanted to do the same.

However, he faced a lot of obstacles and racism along the way. His acceptance into the NASA space program did not come easy, but he eventually did it and was chosen to go to space in 2009 as a mission specialist.

This Friday, he will be at the University of Houston showing a free screening of his movie, which he hopes shows many that nothing is impossible.

"That is the whole point of telling the story is to empower folks into believing that anything is possible in life," he said. "Education and preparation is the equalizer, and if you are willing to work hard, the American dream is there for the grabbing. You just have to earn it."

Hernandez is also an author, and his publisher, Arte Público Press, is sponsoring the screening on Friday, Oct. 27. It is free to attend, and you can meet Hernandez in person.

You can visit the Arte Público Press website for more details.

