Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami Beach concert after testing positive for COVID, feeling fine: publicist

Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled a concert after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bon Jovi was scheduled to take part in an intimate acoustic performance Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida.

His publicist said he is fully vaccinated and feeling fine, CNN reported.

The publicist also said Bon Jovi is isolating and doesn't have any future public performing events scheduled at this time.

He's not the first high-profile singer to test positive for COVID-19 this month.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

