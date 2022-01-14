chevron houston marathon

Funeral director ready to run again after finishing 2021 marathon while COVID positive

Funeral director ready to run again after unusual 2021 finish

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JoMarie Flores has seen the impact of COVID-19 firsthand as a funeral director.

But the virus changed everything in January of 2021, when she tested positive right before the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Not one to give up, Flores still ran the We are Houston 5k and Chevron Houston Marathon on a treadmill in her yard. With each mile, she raised money for 3"A"Bereavement, a charity that helps families after they have lost a loved one.

Now in 2022, Flores is ready to run again - this time on the actual course.

Flores said, "I have lost family members, and I have lost two employees here. One was really proud of me when he saw me finish the marathon, COVID positive, on the treadmill. He was in the hospital suffering from COVID, too. So it means even more to me to get back out there and finish this race."
