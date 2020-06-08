Multiple guns pulled out in southeast Houston club fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A line of people with their hands up was led out of a southeast Houston bar early this morning after a shooting during a wild fight.Police say the fight broke out at JoJo's Club around 3:30 a.m.Video above shows multiple people walking out of the club with their hands above their heads as police aim their weapons at them.Chaos erupted and punches were thrown. That's when authorities say several people brought out their guns."We had several people flee on foot. Several people went back inside the bar and initially refused to come out. We were able to get on the loud speaker and get them all to come out," Lt. Larry Crowson recalled. "We thought the bar was empty and went in to do a search to make sure it was empty, and we found a male hiding in the attic."One person was shot in the foot, but authorities expect him to be okay.Four other people were detained for possible charges.