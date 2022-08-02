62-year-old man with dementia reported missing Monday in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with dementia was reported missing Monday in southwest Houston, and police say they are still trying to find him.

John Kalu, 62, was last seen in the 9000 block of Roos Road, according to police.

Police described him as a Black man, with brown eyes, and black hair. He stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Kalu was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Police said he is also missing the top row of teeth.

Kalu is said to have dementia but knows his name, police said.

If you know any information about Kalu's whereabouts, you are urged to call Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit 832-394-1840.