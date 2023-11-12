Joe Espada tabbed as Houston Astros' next manager, multiple reports state

As the Houston Astros ponder the immediate future, the managerial position may end up becoming vacant, and observers believe a longtime assistant could fill it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have scheduled a Monday news conference where the team is expected to announce bench coach Joe Espada's promotion to manager, multiple reports state.

As USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported on Sunday, Espada, a fixture in the Astros' dugout since 2018, is getting the nod to succeed Dusty Baker, who retired after 26 seasons managing baseball, including four in Houston.

The Associated Press and ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported Espada's promotion, citing sources.

The team hasn't officially announced the hiring yet, but MLB.com's Astros beat writer Brian McTaggert reported a news conference with general manager Dana Brown is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at Minute Maid Park.

The expected hiring closes a nearly three-week search that reports linked to names like former Brewers manager Craig Counsell and former Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, who both were hired elsewhere in the last week.

Espada, 48, has attracted interest for other managerial jobs dating back to after the 2019 season, but he has remained as a reliable hand not just for Baker but also for former Houston manager AJ Hinch.

His experience of more than a decade includes stints with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees. He also coached the Puerto Rican national team in two World Baseball Classic tournaments in 2013 and 2017.

