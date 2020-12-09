abc13 plus huntsville

Huntsville has more than 1,000 job openings

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, Huntsville's top employer is looking for new talent, and they're even offering a curbside service to help seekers who were displaced by the pandemic.

"Right now, there are 1,600 jobs in the Work in Texas system for the Huntsville area," Workforce Solutions - Huntsville supervisor Teresa Clopton explained.

The bulk of the jobs are found with institutions that have been in Huntsville for years.

Between Sam Houston State University and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, nearly 10,000 people are employed, and they're not done hiring.

TDCJ has openings for all kinds of positions. Some of the jobs even come with a $5,000 hiring bonus.

"Once you start that process and do a quick interview, you can be on the job and in the academy in literally days," Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel explained.

The agency is not only hiring during the pandemic, but it has made changes over the past six months to attract new talent.

"The correctional officer career ladder has changed as far as the way correctional officers are paid, the way those bonuses are paid, and how quickly you move up the career ladder," Desel explained.

If you're looking for work in Huntsville, Workforce Solutions is an agency that can help you. Recruiters assist with resumes, interviews and adult education.

The agency also started a curbside service after seekers complete the check-in form.

"When we get that check-in back, then we'll wear our mask and our gloves, and we'll go out and provide whatever service to their car," Clopton said.

To view jobs in the Huntsville area, check the agency's website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

