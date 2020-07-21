Here's how you can land a job in the Katy and Fulshear area this week

If you're looking for a job in the Katy and Fulshear communities, ABC13's virtual job fair is offering nearly 200 positions.
If you drive around the area, you might see the 'Now Hiring' signs outside several businesses. It's no surprise to experts that these growing communities are offering jobs.
"You've got I-10," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow explained. "You've got 99. So, transportation, and warehousing. You're also going to see sales, and sales related jobs, because again, with more people come more products, and services."
Castrow is part of the team looking to help job seekers in the Katy area find employment. The agency is closed to the public.
It's preparing to reopen with new signage and social distancing measures. Since you can't go to the office, ABC13 is teaming up with the agency to offer an online job fair.
"We're looking at 181 positions that we're looking to fill quickly," Castrow said.
These are positions in the Katy and Fulshear area. Amazon is looking to hire people with pay starting at $15 an hour.
Academy is also looking for employees at its distribution center, where pay depends on experience. The YMCA is also looking to fill spots with pay ranging from $9 to $14.
Shooter and Lindsey INC. is also looking to hire, with pay ranging from $14 to $17. You don't need a ton of experience for a majority of the jobs, and many of them only require a high school diploma.
All you have to do is apply Thursday through the Facebook live at 3 p.m., and if you meet the requirements you could have an interview by next week. "It allows you to get back in the job market," Castrow explained. "It allows you to refine, and update your skills."
This week, the extra $600 of unemployment comes to an end, which is why the 'Now Hiring' signs might be more meaningful than before.
"In that Katy area you really can't go wrong because there are so many good opportunities there," Castrow said.
To learn more about the jobs, and others in the Houston area, click here.
