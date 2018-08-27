JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4033479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 INVESTIGATES: Gov't relief money not coming fast enough

The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 600 homes.



The recovery and rebuilding of over 420 childcare centers and after-school programs, serving over 16,000 children.



The distribution of over 26,000,000 meals to those affected.



Physical and mental health services to over 6,500 individuals.



Distribution of medicine to over 10,000 patients.

Home restoration and disaster case management, including assistance with temporary housing, furniture, appliances, transportation and more with Baker Ripley.



Continued assistance with both physical and mental health services, including the distribution of medicine and implementation of mobile medical clinics with Americares.



Additional support to handle the massive increase in demand following Harvey, covering 48 counties through the Houston Food Bank, Coastal Bend Food Bank, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Southeast Texas Food Bank with Feeding America.



Rebuilding Harvey-damaged homes, while also focusing on providing resiliency for future storms in Rockport, Aransas County, Refugio County and San Patricio County with All Hands & Hearts.



Rebuilding and restoring damaged Boys & Girls Clubs centers in Harvey-affected areas, serving over 5,000 youth.



Repairing and rebuilding Harvey-damaged homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

One Year Update pic.twitter.com/eSiOG4TT26 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2018

The Justin J. Watt Foundation today released the progress of the contributions made to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by J.J. Watt following the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey 12 months ago. The fundraiser reportedly raised $41.6 million, making it the largest crowdsourced fundraiser in world history. All funds have been distributed to eight nonprofits: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.In the first year, Watt distributed 81 percent of the millions he raised. He says he didn't spend any money administering the fund.The funds raised have so far been used for the following:The foundation also detailed the plan for the next 12 months.JJ wrote an open letter on the overwhelming generosity of others in the face of Harvey's devastation:Additional information about the JJ Watt Foundation can be found at