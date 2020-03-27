Sports

Astros icon Jimmy Wynn known as the "Toy Cannon" passes away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros icon and Houston legend Jimmy Wynn has passed away.

Wynn, nicknamed the "Toy Cannon" for his incredible power, died at the age of 78.

He was known for his massive home runs inside the Astrodome in the 60s.



Wynn made his major league debut with the Colt .45s in 1963 and ended up playing 11 seasons with .45s and Astros.

Wynn hit 37 home runs in the dome in 1967 and stole 43 bases in 1965.

Wynn's No. 24 jersey was retired in 2005 and he was inducted into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, daughter Kimberly and son James Jr.

