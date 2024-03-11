Jimmy Kimmel trolls Donald Trump in final Oscars remarks after former president posts bad review

During his final remarks at the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel boldly trolls former president Donald Trump.

During his final remarks at the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel boldly trolls former president Donald Trump.

During his final remarks at the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel boldly trolls former president Donald Trump.

During his final remarks at the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel boldly trolls former president Donald Trump.

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday's Oscar broadcast was full of razzle dazzle, but as the hour grew late a familiar political voice intruded on the proceedings.

As Jimmy Kimmel wrapped up his hosting duties at the Academy Awards for the fourth time, he pulled out his phone on stage.

"I'm really proud of something," he told the audience. "I was wondering if I could share it with you, I just got a review and, um: 'Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC "talent," George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.' Blah, blah, blah, make America great again."

OSCARS 2024: See the full list of nominees and winners

Looking back up at the star-studded crowd he raised his eyebrows.

"OK, now see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social," he said. "Anyone? No?"

As the audience laughed, he tucked his phone away again.

"Well thank you, President Trump, thank you for watching," Kimmel said, extending a hand. "I'm surprised you're still up, isn't it past your jail time?"

The audience laughed, whooped and cheered in response to the troll.