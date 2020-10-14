'We can't do it without you, Texas:' Jill Biden encourages Texans to vote during visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jill Biden, former Second Lady and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's wife, visited Houston on a record-setting first day of early voting in Harris County.Her address was short and to the point for those who gathered at the "Get Out and Vote" drive-in rally."We have to show them our power," Jill said. "We have to show them that we're not going to sit by and watch what happens. We are going to decide what happens right here in Texas. We can't do it without you, Texas."Houston was her third stop of the day in Texas after rallies in El Paso and Dallas.The Houston rally was located at a parking lot across from the NRG stadium. During the rally, supporters stayed in their cars, wore masks and practiced social distancing."It's not like normal events, but I think we're adapting to this period, and it's okay," Fort Bend County supporter Sally Curimbaba said. "It's fun to be outside."Stacia Brown told ABC13 that she worked dignitary protection for the Houston Police Department for more than two decades. She met both the former Vice President and Senator Kamala Harris and she was among the first in line to support them."I think it's amazing," Brown said. "Everyone is being safe. To me, our main goal is to stay safe."Of course, all of the supporters at the rally are likely voting Democrat.On Tuesday, Republicans said Texas is as red as ever and that the grassroots effort in Texas will keep the state red. They contend that their voter outreach campaign will lead to a large victory for Republicans up and down the ballot.Democrats said Jill's travel to Texas may signal a new play for the state.