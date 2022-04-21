lawsuit

Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father

Alexandra Davis said in court papers that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim that Jerry Jones is her father.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

DALLAS, Texas -- A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"Alexandra (Davis) has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing," said Jay Gray, one of Alexandra Davis' lawyers. "She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry's her father."

Jones' attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Alexandra Davis' mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Alexandra Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdallasnflfootballlawsuitdallas cowboys
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Family of teen killed in crash files $20M suit against nightclub
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
TOP STORIES
Woman shoots stranger who refused to leave front porch, deputies say
Over 200 Texas state troopers ordered to slim down by December
Multiple players suspended after Texas college pitcher tackles hitter
9-year-old located after going missing wearing no shoes, HPD says
Warm and windy until a cool front brings rain chance next week
Deputies arrest wanted Texas fugitive with 31 felony warrants
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Show More
Stolen ambulance chase suspect identified as 34-year-old
2 innocent people injured during chase in W. Harris County
ABC13 celebrates 2 years of weekly job fair, helping 870 find work
Organic zucchini at Walmart recalled for salmonella concerns
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News