A Houston father was shot and killed when an argument broke out near a business. Now, police are searching for his alleged killer.

Have you seen Jernell Madison? HPD identified him as Chinatown-area suspect in a dad's killing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are putting a name to a face seen moments after an expectant father was shot to death in a southwest Houston strip center parking lot last month.

The Houston Police Department identified the man accused of the fight-turned-killing as 33-year-old Jernell Madison, who was charged on Thursday but not in custody.

HPD released surveillance video images depicting showing the wanted suspect in the April 10 killing that happened in the 9600 block of Beechnut Street, near Corporate Drive, on the southern edge of Houston's Chinatown neighborhood.

Police believe Madison and the victim, Fatorma Gabba Jr., 34, got into an argument that turned physical, leading to the suspect pulling a gun. Gabba was hit multiple times before he collapsed while trying to get help at one of the nearby businesses.

Police said the suspect took off in a silver SUV of unknown make and model.

HPD also provided a previous booking photo that should give a clear look at Madison.

Investigators urge anyone with information on Madison's whereabouts to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

So-called "protector" killed

Eyewitness News spoke to Gabba's family and friends a day after he was killed.

The victim was known to hang out with friends at the strip mall where his life ended. It wasn't immediately clear, though, what set off the deadly altercation.

"He was our protector. Anybody did something. Anybody looked at us a certain way. He was on it," a friend told ABC13 last month.

In a heartbreaking detail, Gabba's father said his son was already a parent to a teenager and expecting another baby soon.