What is next for Houston native, two-division champion Jermall Charlo's ring return in 2024?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After missing out on the sweepstakes to land a mega-fight with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, Houston native and two-division world champion Jermall Charlo awaits his return to the boxing ring.

The 33-year-old Houston native, who lives in Missouri City, is the current WBC middleweight champion of the world and boasts an undefeated record of 33-0 (22 KOs). Charlo is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision win over contender Jose Benavidez Jr. on Nov. 25, 2023. Also, the victory marked Charlo's first fight since his two-year layoff from the sport. The bout with Benavidez Jr. was also at a catchweight of 163 pounds with Charlo's middleweight title not on the line.

Coincidentally, Jermall's twin brother Jermell landed the fight date with Alvarez last year. However, Jermell suffered his second career defeat to boxing's undisputed super middleweight champion on Sept. 30, 2023.

As Canelo looks to fight other opponents for his potential fight date on Cinco de Mayo this year, Eyewitness Sports examines into what could be on the cards for Houston's own 160-pound world titleholder.

A jump to a different weight class

A logical next step for Charlo would be to seek the opportunity in the super middleweight division. The 168-pound weight class is loaded with talent with names, such as David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, David Morrell, Jaime Munguia, Edgar Berlanga, and Demetrius Andrade. A fight with any of the names mentioned would be a valid fight for the Houston native.

In fact, Charlo has been long associated with Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, a distinguished boxing promotional company. Securing fights with super middleweight fighters under the PBC umbrella would be ideal for Charlo, whether it is D. Benavidez, Plant, or Morrell, who are also PBC stablemates.

Additionally, Charlo would likely vacate his 160-pound WBC strap, the title he has owned since 2018.

Stay at 160, and unify the division

Why not, defend the middleweight crown? Houston's Charlo could look to stay in the 160-pound division and unify with the other three champions in the division. Boxing's titleholders in the middleweight division include Janibek Alimkhanuly, who holds both the WBO and IBF 160-pound titles, and Erislandy Lara, the WBA "Super" champion. However, Lara would be the most logical opponent to get since Lara is aligned with PBC while Alimkhanuly is signed with rival boxing promotional company Top Rank Boxing.

If Charlo can't land fights with the other champions in the weight class, he could look to defend his WBC belt against Carlos Adames, who is the WBC interim 160-pound champion, or fight top contenders who seek the chance at a world title shot.

Homecoming fight in H-Town

In the sport of boxing, fighters can land fights, but another important factor is the venue of the fight. For Charlo, the last time he fought in Houston was three years ago, when he nodded a 12-round shutout against Juan Macias Montiel on June 19, 2021, at the Toyota Center.

Charlo should seek a homecoming fight in H-Town, whether his next bout is a title defense, title unification, or a shift to another weight category. Moreover, there are huge venues in the Bayou City, including NRG Stadium and Minute Maid Park, to stage a boxing fight.

All things considered, Charlo needs to stay active in the ring this year and land marquee fights to add to his boxing legacy.