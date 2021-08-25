Houston boxing star Jermall Charlo allegedly stole money from San Antonio waitress

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston boxer Jermall Charlo is being accused of stealing money from a waitress while trying to bail on a restaurant without paying his bill.The incident happened on Friday, July 16, at a bar in northwest San Antonio.According to police, who spoke with three bar workers and two managers, Charlo was at the bar with a large party.The waitress told officers Charlo's credit card was declined three times when he was trying to pay the bill.When the waitress tried to confront the boxer, investigators said he became visibly upset and began yelling at the waitress and the two managers on duty.The incident was captured on surveillance video, though police said the footage did not pick up any audio.Charlo was allegedly accusing the waitress of losing his credit card and demanded her to pay his bill. During the investigation, the video showed the waitress holding two binders used to collect money or other forms of payment.At one point, police said Charlo snatched the binder from the waitress and was allegedly seen taking items.Police said inside the binder was Charlo's ID and a cash payment made by another customer the waitress was serving.According to court documents, Charlo allegedly yelled, "I will [expletive] you all [expletive] up!"Police said the boxer directed that statement toward the waitress and the managers.The managers ultimately let the boxer and his party leave the bar in an effort to de-escalate the situation, according to police.As the group was leaving, the waitress was allegedly stepped on by someone in the group and suffered a minor leg injury.San Antonio police told ABC13 on Wednesday that there are three active robbery warrants issued for Charlo.According to the, Charlo was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $15,000 bond.Charlo is the World Boxing Council world middleweight champion. The 31-year-old became a rising name in boxing with a record of 30 wins and no losses with 22 knockouts.Charlo's twin brother, Jermell Charlo, was in San Antonio the day of the incident for a fight to defend his World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts against World Boxing Organization champ Brian Castaño the following day. That fightIn May 2020, Charlo wasthat happened during a party at his mansion near Missouri City.