ABC13 staff shares stories of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People all over the world are mourning beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, and the ABC13 team is remembering his visit to the TV station in 2017.Trebek died in his home Sunday morning nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.Shortly after the Houston Astros won the World Series, Trebek stopped by ABC13 to record promotional videos and visit with staff members. KTRK General Manager Wendy Granato said, even with all the big names that visit the station from time to time, Trebek's visit stands out."You always sort of hope that everybody will be as nice, or as much as an amazing person as you see on TV, but you never know. Sometimes you're surprised for the better, sometimes you're surprised for the worse. But, this is one of the instances where, the gentleman that you saw on "Jeopardy!", kind and respectful and smart and funny and quick-witted, he was that and more," Granato said.Trebek was public about his struggles with his diagnosis and the toll it took. His candor helped other patients and families know they're not alone in these battles."Right after Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, my mom had just recently passed away of pancreatic cancer. It's a tough one. It's horrific. The late, great Marvin Zindler also died of pancreatic cancer," Granato said. "So, on a personal note, I was so rooting for Alex Trebek."