'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on GMA: Exclusive interview about cancer, life, his book

Iconic Jeopardy! game host Alex Trebek sat down with ABC News' T.J. Holmes for an exclusive interview Monday on Good Morning America.

Since Trebek first announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, he says he has had good and bad days.

But these days, things are looking up for the "Jeopardy!" host, who is releasing a memoir called "The Answer Is ... Reflections On My Life."

The book will give fans a glimpse of the man they've welcomed into their living rooms for years.

Read more about the memoir and Holmes' interview on the Good Morning America website.

The interview comes less than a week after Trebek recorded a special message about his health and previewed a special four-week retrospective series that begins Monday.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek delivers a special message about his health and previews a special four-week retrospective series that begins July 20.

