Jefferson County deputy hit and killed while doing yardwork, authorities say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed over the weekend while he was doing yardwork, according to authorities.On the evening of July 9, Deputy Jim Lee was mowing his yard in the 1900 block of Burrell-Wingate Road when he was hit by an SUV that went off the roadway, according to authorities.Authorities said 38-year-old Michael Miller was driving westbound in his 2017 Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed while trying to turn on a curve. During the turn, Miller went off the road, into a ditch and struck Lee.Miller was taken to a hospital for treatment and a mandatory blood test. He has since been charged with intoxicated manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon.According to the sheriff's office, Lee was a " longtime deputy who was known for his calmness and kindness."Information on Lee's funeral service will be shared later this week.