What to know about Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jeff Luhnow is the general manager and president of baseball operations for the Houston Astros.

Luhnow is a U.S. citizen, but was born in Mexico City, Mexico and is fluent in Spanish. He spent more than 15 years in Mexico before moving to the United States.

Prior to his birth, his parents moved from New York City to Mexico City for business.

Luhnow graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with dual degrees in economics and engineering. He went on to earn an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Luhnow had a career in business before entering the world of baseball, working as an executive for multiple different companies. He founded Archetype Solutions, where he served as President and COO.

Prior to joining the Astros, Luhnow spent eight years with the St. Louis Cardinals as Vice President of Baseball Development, Vice President of Player Procurement and Vice President of Scouting and Player Development.

Luhnow was named the 12th General Manager in Astros franchise history in 2011.

He led a remarkable turnaround for the team, helping the Astros move from a 100-loss team to winning their first World Series in 2017.

The Astros extended Luhnow's contract through the 2023 season in 2018.

He and his wife, Gina Luhnow, have three children.
