HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man shot to death in November 2020 is demanding answers.
Over the weekend, the family of 35-year-old Chris Mena joined community activist Quanell X and others to search for answers in his death.
Mena was found shot in a Walgreens parking lot on Cullen Boulevard. It appeared he was shot twice in the head while asleep in his car. He was robbed of $10.
Quanell says the Sunnyside area has become a war zone.
"We must let those know in our community, Sunnyside is not a safe haven for you to kill in cold blood, run and hide and get away for killing our people in cold blood," he said. "Enough is enough. Stop the killing."
More than 500 flyers were handed out after a weekend press conference with a photo of a possible suspect. Quanell believes the suspect may live in the Sunnyside area as well.
The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Family and community activists push for justice in man's death
MAN KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More