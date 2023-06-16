Jayland Walker family files lawsuit against city of Akron, police officers

How many times was Jayland Walker shot? A grand jury declined to indict Akron police officers in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man.

AKRON, Ohio -- The family of Jayland Walker has filed a lawsuit against the City of Akron, Ohio, as well as the eight officers involved in the shooting that led to his death after a car and foot chase by police on June 27, 2022.

The suit, filed by the family through their legal counsel, claims the officers used excessive force in their encounter with Walker.

It also states that the behavior of the eight officers was encouraged by "a culture of violence and racism" within the Akron Police Department, according to a press release from Walker's family attorneys.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Chief of Police Stephen Mylett are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

ABC News has reached out to all parties named in the filing, but did not immediately receive comment.