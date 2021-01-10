21-year-old Texas State student from Missouri City still missing a month later

LOCKHART, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a month after disappearing from a rural south central Texas road, Jason Landry's whereabouts are still unknown.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a new photo of Landry on Friday. Landry was last heard from on Dec. 13.

The 21-year-old Texas State University student from Missouri City was on his way home, but his Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned outside of Luling, Texas. Luling is approximately 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and 140 miles west of Houston. His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. Clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.



Search crews used horses, dogs and even helicopters to look for him, but eventually suspended their efforts. Family told ABC13 in December that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed could have clues to Jason's disappearance, but found nothing.

SEE RELATED STORY: Missouri City family pleads for prayers after Texas State student goes missing

"Investigation of that accident scene leads authorities to believe that the operator was able to walk away from the collision with little or no injury," the sheriff's office posted.

EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends of a missing Texas State student gathered at his family's church in Missouri City Sunday to pray for a safe return.



The photo released Friday was taken the same weekend Landry went missing, according to the sheriff's office.

If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citymissing mancollege studentmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather trending farther south, new advisories issued
20 inches of snow? It really happened in Houston
Using a space heater or fireplace? Stay safe with these tips
Winter storm in Texas poses icy road dangers, so be prepared
TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Jan. 10
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
Show More
Parking lot burnout turns into short chase in west Harris County
No big winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot grows to $550 million
Dad of 2 killed in 1 of 5 Houston shootings in 1 night
Pres. Trump heads to Texas for 1 of final trips of presidency
Minute Maid Park COVID-19 vaccine site fills up in minutes
More TOP STORIES News