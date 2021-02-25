missing man

3-day search for Texas State student missing since December starts tomorrow

LOCKHART, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 100 volunteers are preparing to conduct a 3-day, weekend search for a Texas State University student who has been missing for more than two months.

According to an update issued by Texas Search and Rescue, crews will kick off the search for Jason Landry on Friday, Feb. 26, at 8 a.m. at the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old student from Missouri City went missing on Dec. 13, 2020. He was on his way home, but his Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned outside of Luling, Texas.

Luling is approximately 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and 140 miles west of Houston.

His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. Clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Jason Landry disappeared Dec. 13 from a rural central Texas road after a car crash. Authorities are still working to find out what happened to him.



"How are we getting through it? We're being prayed for," said the student's father, Kent Landry, during an interview in December.

The search organization otherwise known as TEXSAR said its initial operation included nine days of ground search and three days of aerial search spanning with more than 100 trained volunteers.

"TEXSAR has continued to be involved throughout the investigation, smaller follow up searches, and now this upcoming large scale deployment," said the nonprofit group in a statement on Thursday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Landry in January, though the investigation remains ongoing.

"They're just doing everything diligently to keep the search going and using every effort to find Jason," said a CCSO spokesperson on Thursday. "At the moment we cannot discuss any further information at this time. An update will be released upon the completion of the scheduled search activities."

If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.
