LULING, Texas (KTRK) -- Search crews are scheduled to return to Caldwell County on Saturday with newly derived maps to search for a missing Texas State student from Missouri City.
The video above is from a previous story.
Officials say Jason Landry went missing Dec. 14 on Salt Flat Road outside of Luling while he was heading home to the Houston area.
The search teams will utilize K-9s, horse mounted search crews and people on foot. They are going to visit each of the areas of interest identified when the 21-year-old disappeared.
"A lot of aerial imagery has been taken from drones," Matt Woodruff with TEXSAR said. "That imagery has been processed through an artificial intelligence system to try to identify shapes and colors consistent with possibly a missing person."
SEE ALSO: Crews plan new search for missing Texas State student who disappeared 10 months ago
So far, there have been six major searches for Landry. The last search took place in February.
"I think they started with 4,000 to 6,000 areas of interest, and they've got it down to under 100, so that's enough to have the search teams go out and try to look at all of those at one time," Jason's father, Kent Landry, said.
SEE ALSO: Parents of missing 21-year-old Texas State student say they still have hope
Kent said he is cautiously optimistic that search crews may find something to give his family answers about what happened.
Jason Landry: Crews use artificial intelligence to help search for missing Texas State student
MISSING PERSON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News