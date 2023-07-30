Ample evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Texas man arrested, facing several charges for alleged role in US Capitol riot, FBI says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- A 63-year-old Texan was arrested and charged for allegedly participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

Michael Marroquin was arrested on July 27 in Nederland, Texas, where he resides.

The 63-year-old is charged with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.

In addition to the felony, Marroquin is charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and staying on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

According to court documents, Marroquin traveled from his home in Jefferson County to Washington to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI says Maroquin marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building after the rally and entered at about 1:20 p.m. through the Senate wing door.

Authorities say Marroquin had several videos and pictures showing his movements through the capitol.

"I wanna tell you something. You arrest me, but this is our House! No! You'll never take our . . . We're not silent anymore, understand?!" Marroquin allegedly can be heard shouting in one of the videos as he approached the Crypt.

The FBI says Marroquin can be heard in another video yelling, "Keep moving!" as the crowd reached a line of officers.

Court documents say another video was filmed looking through a broken door and into the faces of law enforcement with their weapons drawn and aimed back at the camera from directly outside the House Chamber.

Marroquin is accused of attempting to engage the officer in conversation, eventually shouting, "You're a traitor!"

Investigators say Marroquin left the Capitol building at about 2:31 p.m.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the FBI said in part of a news release.

According to the FBI, more than 1,069 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

