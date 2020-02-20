HISD worker removed from school for inappropriate conduct with student

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD, which has already been dogged with recent arrests involving its employees in the last couple of weeks, said on Thursday it removed a staff member from an elementary school after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.According to HISD, the allegations were made against a staff member at Brookline Elementary School."We took immediate action to remove the employee from the campus pending an administrative and police investigation," said HISD.It's unclear if the staff member was a teacher. The nature of the inappropriate conduct was also not made clear.The removal came in the wake of three other HISD employees each facing an indecency with a child charge in separate cases.The school district said each of those workers were removed from the classroom.