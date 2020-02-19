3 HISD teachers charged with indecency with child in 1 week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third HISD employee has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child in just one week.



According to court documents, the student raised her hand and asked Haque, a substitute teacher, to help her spell a word.

The student told officials Haque stood behind her and placed his stomach on her back and leaned forward. The student allegedly tried to push him back, but Haque placed his hand on her shoulder and touched her breast.



This incident comes just weeks after two other HISD employees were arrested and charged with inappropriately touching students.

On Tuesday, 39-year-old James Alan Bradley was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. He's accused of touching a kindergartner's private parts at Foster Elementary School.

On Sunday, 46-year-old Raymon Williams was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. Williams is accused of touching several children during class, including a 9-year-old girl.

Haque was released from jail on a $10,000 bond. He's expected back in court on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

